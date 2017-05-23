The Irish were out in Cannes yesterday, flying the flag! Barry Keoghan (otherwise known as the cat killer from Love/Hate) stars opposite Nicole Kidman in The Killing Of The Sacred Deer, which is up for the Palm D’Or – and he looked as proud as punch to be on the red carpet next to her in France yesterday. Colin Farrell is in the film too, and he looked dapper as ever, walking the red carpet with the rest of the cast.

The film sounds amazing – it’s due for release in November and it’s about a doctor (Colin Farrell) who adopts a teenage boy into his family, but as the boy’s actions grow increasingly sinister, he is forced to make a terrible decision DOT DOT DOT...!

Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed he is reprising his Terminator role with a sixth film – even though he’s almost 70!

He has said that he recently met with producer James Cameron to discuss continuing Terminator and they’re both on board to make this happen. Look at Arnie – almost 70, still got it!

Taylor Swift’s new British boyfriend Joe Alwyn is moving to the US to be closer to her!

She had been making frequent visits to a rented North London property over the past few months to visit him – and now it’s his turn to make the big move. He’ll go between London and the US, apparently. She likes the Brits, doesn’t she? Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and now Joe Alwyn...

The Katy storyline in Fair City will FINALLY come to a close tonight – after 13 long and frustrating months. It’s thought that Ciaran will be killed off...see ya. Sick of it.