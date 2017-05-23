There's some serious tunage coming from The Midlands at the moment. Hector is in for Ian this week and he was joined by Jimmy from Picture This, Podge from Brave Giant and Bee from Chasing Abbey to talk singles, gigs and stage names!

To hear more from the bands;

Chasing Abbey play Munroe's in Galway this Saturday

Chasing Abbey & Brave Giant play Rock the Yard in Leixlip on June 3rd

Picture This play 5 SOLD OUT gigs in Dublin's Olympia next week and 2 SOLD OUT nights in The Marquee in Cork in June - hope you got a ticket!