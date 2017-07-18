Girls Aloud’s song Call The Shots has been named as the Top Most Underrated Girl Group Song Of All Time. Catchy. This is 100% correct - this is a great lil tune. See? See? Listen!

Boy George owns around 300 hats - but gives them to charity when they are used.

He is known for his quirky taste in headwear and has revealed just how many oversized headpieces he has.

However, once he has worn them a few times he quite happily donates them for a good cause.

Daniel Radcliffe helped a tourist in the UK who had been attacked. was in a group of people who helped the victim who was in his 50s, after he was attacked in Chelsea.

The man was in the UK for a short holiday and was targeted for his Louis Vuitton bag, which the thieves took from him.

Aidan Gillen is joining the cast of Peaky Blinders as “a guy who shows up, is called in to help solve a problem, if you like”. Congrats to him but if he’s playing a Brit, I hope his accent fares better than Lord Baelish’s in Game of Thrones where he has gone from regal in the first series to full on leprechaun in series 7.