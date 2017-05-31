The Price Is Right is getting a reboot and coming to TV3! The makers of Gogglebox are behind the plans for the revival. Lucy Kennedy and Simon Delaney are contenders for the job, as well as Alan Hughes and Panti Bliss.

TV3 are doing brilliantly in ratings so far in 2017 - how could this not work?!

And speaking of reboots - Martine McCutcheon is launching her first album in 15 years!

The former Eastenders and Love Actually star has also released the first single from the EP, Say I'm Not Alone.

The album, titled Lost and Found, will be out in August. Yes but can it beat This Is My Perfect Moment With You(uuuuuuuuuuuuuu)?

Rob Kearney has spoken about the Twitter parody account “Boring Kearney” and he says that at the beginning, he hated it but now he embraces it for what it is. He kind of has to really, it’s going nowhere! He even went so far as to put on his detective hat and actually found out who runs it – and is satisfied that’s it’s not malicious but just a bit of fun. Some of the better Boring Kearney tweets include:

I just bought an ice cream and by the time I got to the car it had melted, i thoroughly failed to anticipate the logistics of my purchase — rob&dave kearney (@boringkearney) May 25, 2017

Rolled my sleeves up because i was too warm then i got cold so I rolled them back down again, I can tell already this weekend will be mayhem — rob&dave kearney (@boringkearney) May 19, 2017

Aidan Turner has said that filming the new series of Poldark was difficult at the start because he was just back from his holidays and they ended up having to let out his waistcoat! We can relate, Aido.