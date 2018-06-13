The Riptide Movement has been touring the coast to learn about the effects of marine plastic pollution in Ireland before the release of their new single - Plastic Oceans - which draws attention to this problem.

They’re also visiting people studying the issue of plastic pollution, and the people trying to stop the problem, for a documentary to be released soon.

Plastic Oceans (the single) is out on Friday and they’re playing at venues along the Wild Atlantic Way and the southeast coast to raise awareness. Talk about putting your money where your mouth is - fair play to the lads!

Beyonce and Jay-Z gig tickets are being given away in a car park as they struggle to fill seats on their On The Run II tour.

The superstar couple have thousands of unsold tickets for their UK dates, forcing them to cover large sections of seating in the stadium venues.

Tickets range from £51 to £475 for a VIP standing pass and some venues in the UK have reportedly been so empty, staff are handing out tickets for free to fill them up.

The X Factor has lined up ­Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field in a £10 million deal to become the first married couple to sit on the judging panel.

The singer and US actress will join Simon Cowell on the 15th series, which is back on ITV in August.

Robbie has been in the industry since the early 90s... and Ayda’s knowledge of the music industry comes from her 12 years with Williams. Cough.