The Script are suing James Arthur copyright infringement, saying Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur is too similar to their song The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.

The lawsuit alleges that former X Factor winner Arthur approached The Script with a view to collaborating in 2014 but was turned down.

Arthur's Say You Won't Let Go - a bigger hit around the world - has generated almost 20 million euro around the world, and he commented last year:

“It’s 2017, there’s only seven notes in music,” he said. “Every blues song sounds the f***** same. People get wound up about these things for no reason.”

Richard Gere has signed up to star in a new 8 part TV drama for the first time in 30 years.



The Pretty Woman star will play a self-made American media mogul and owner of a London newspaper in MotherFatherSon.



Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory will play his estranged wife.

BBC Studios will make the series and sell it internationally. Filming gets underway in London this month.

Maura Derrane says she doesn’t give a hoot who hates her style on the Today Show on RTE. She said that online comments about her style earlier this year didn’t bring her down and she’ll do what she wants. She chooses her own clothes and she’s happy with her style. You literally cannot please everyone and she’s dead right.