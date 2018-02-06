Lads all over Cork are getting their ditches done in the style of The Young Offenders, such is the popularity of the film (and potentially the popularity of the TV show starting this Thursday.)

It’s testament to how loved the film is because the haircuts are mingin' – with their official name being The Scut Cut, which is essentially a skin faded crop top. And a dodgy Ronnie to go with it.

And in other showbiz:

John Mahoney - who was best known for playing Martin Crane on US sitcom Frasier - has died.

The British-born actor's manager has confirmed he passed away in Chicago at the age of 77.

He appeared on Frasier throughout its 11 year run - and won a Tony award in 1986 for his role in The House of Blue Leaves.

Daithi O’Se has told RSVP magazine that he’s still very much a Mammy’s Boy, and still seeks her approval. Awh! He says that in many jobs, it doesn’t matter how people congratulate him; it’s his Mam’s approval that matters to him.

