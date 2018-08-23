The Strictly Romance isn’t just for the UK contestants! However, neither is the Strictly Curse – Karen Byrne has apparently split with her boyfriend of 8 years and is now dating Jake Carter who she was paired up with earlier this year. They went on to win the competition.

Most of us get poorer after having a baby – George Clooney had 2, and ended up earning more money in a year than you could shake a stick at.

He has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actor after earning €206 million during the past 12 months. Most of his wealth came from the Casamigos Tequila brand he began in 2013 - after selling it to Diageo for €865m.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was second on Forbes magazine’s list with €102m. Jackie Chan is the highest-paid outside of the US with €38m and Scarlett Johansson tops the actresses with €34m.

Simon Cowell says getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame is "surreal".



The Britain's Got Talent and X Factor judge has been honoured for his services to television during a ceremony in Los Angeles.



He was joined by his partner Lauren Silverman, their son Eric, and celebrities whose careers he's helped launch, like Louis Tomlinson and Leona Lewis.