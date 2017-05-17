Josh McClorey (Electric Guitar), Evan Walsh (Percussion), Ross Farrelly (Vocals) and Pete O'Hanlon (Bass) - who are more famously known as The Strypes - joined Ian in studio to chat about their new album Spitting Image which is out on June 16th.

The album contains 13 amazing tracks, and to our delight, the lads decided to play their current single (and the first song on the album) Behind Closed Doors LIVE for us. We're still in awe of their performance and Iano actually looked like he was in the band #style

They also recorded a beautiful new jingle for The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show while they were here and told us of a secret gig happening soon...

We absolutely love what these guys do, and it seems their infectious sound is held in the highest of esteem as Alice Cooper recently named the lads in his Top 5 favourite Rock'n'Roll bands!

The Strypes play Bandon Festival in Cork on June 3rd, Carlow Arts Festival on the 10th of June and go on a 17-date UK Tour including supporting The Killers in Hyde Park, Saturday July 8th.

Check them out on thestrypes.com

Have a listen to the fun and music here:

You can listen to The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show every weekday morning from 7am.