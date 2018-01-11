In today's edition of The Star, we spotted the results of a very interesting poll which has found the definitive answer as to what iconic movie scenes we most attempt to copy.

The thing about films is that they have to do a lot of rehearsals, and an insane amount of takes to get 'that' perfect moment.

In the real world, most of the time we don't have the luxury of second takes when we decide to mimic instances from the big screen, which ends in either utter brilliance or epic failure, usually being the latter.

More than one in ten of the people surveyed have injured themselves trying to portray a film scene, and one in twenty have been escorted out of a pub - and we well believe it.

Here are the Top 10:

10. Headbanging Bohemian Rhapsody scene from Wayne's World

What better way to spend the car journey then rocking it out with your crew when Queen come on the radio #Werenotworthy

9. Lady and the Tramp, spaghetti-eating scene

Usually results in sauce all over your face and partial blinding in both eyes.

8. Meg Ryan's orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally

Totally inappropriate - but totally liberating.

7. Running up the steps, Rocky

Me: sees steps - instantly hears trumpets - out of breathe at the top

6. 'Here's Johnny' scene (The Shining)

What house party isn't complete without someone putting their head through a door and pretending to be Jack Nicholson?

5. 'You're The One That I Want' from Grease

A firm favourite at weddings, school musicals and the odd nightclub. And never forget that Olivia was actually sewn into those pants - literally.

4. John Travolta's disco moves from Saturday Night Fever

What's cooler than being cool? Being able to do these moves half as good as Travolta - that's what!!

3. The "You talking to me?" speech by Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver

How you address all the 'punks' in your life.

2. THAT Dirty Dancing Lift

This has definitely resulted in most injuries of the whole list. And we've ALL tried it as some stage. Just leave it to Swayze!

and the winner is.....

1. The "I'm Flying" scene from Titanic

For anyone who has ever been at edge of a boat, an open bus top, the balcony of a club etc. etc.

Be careful out there kids #donttrytheseathome