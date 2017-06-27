These 3 Words is in full swing and back wrecking heads again, so who is saying Emotional, Eventually, Investment??? Scarlett Johansson has correctly been guessed as the middle word but the lads on either side are still causing some confusion. Liam Neeson and Barrack Obama are constants.....the new Bob Geldof who was guessed many times in another round of the competition.

On tomorrow's show These Three Words will be worth €750 so it's worth giving it a go. Here are all the guesses so far;

FIRST NAME GUESSES THIRD NAME GUESSES

Graeme McDowell Enda Kenny

Dennis Quaid Alan Quinlan

Leonardo Di Caprio Mick Wallace

Javier Bardem Liam Cunningham

George Clooney Liam Neeson

Bradley Cooper Diarmuid Gavin

Michael Fassbender Leo Cullen

Zach Efron Ronan O Gara

Barack Obama Jamie Dornan

Kevin Costner John Delaney

Johnny Depp Johnny Sexton

Alec Baldwin Neil Francis

Donald Trump David Bowie

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Paul O'Connell

So if you have a suggestion that isn't any of the above, join us from 7am in the morning! Good Luck!