We have a new Bob Geldof!

These 3 Words is in full swing and back wrecking heads again, so who is saying Emotional, Eventually, Investment??? Scarlett Johansson has correctly been guessed as the middle word but the lads on either side are still causing some confusion. Liam Neeson and Barrack Obama are constants.....the new Bob Geldof who was guessed many times in another round of the competition.

On tomorrow's show These Three Words will be worth €750 so it's worth giving it a go. Here are all the guesses so far;

FIRST NAME GUESSES                       THIRD NAME GUESSES

Graeme McDowell                               Enda Kenny

Dennis Quaid                                      Alan Quinlan

Leonardo Di Caprio                             Mick Wallace

Javier Bardem                                    Liam Cunningham

George Clooney                                  Liam Neeson

Bradley Cooper                                   Diarmuid Gavin

Michael Fassbender                             Leo Cullen

Zach Efron                                         Ronan O Gara

Barack Obama                                    Jamie Dornan

Kevin Costner                                     John Delaney

Johnny Depp                                      Johnny Sexton

Alec Baldwin                                      Neil Francis

Donald Trump                                    David Bowie

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson               Paul O'Connell

So if you have a suggestion that isn't any of the above, join us from 7am in the morning! Good Luck!