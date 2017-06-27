These 3 Words
These 3 Words is in full swing and back wrecking heads again, so who is saying Emotional, Eventually, Investment??? Scarlett Johansson has correctly been guessed as the middle word but the lads on either side are still causing some confusion. Liam Neeson and Barrack Obama are constants.....the new Bob Geldof who was guessed many times in another round of the competition.
On tomorrow's show These Three Words will be worth €750 so it's worth giving it a go. Here are all the guesses so far;
FIRST NAME GUESSES THIRD NAME GUESSES
Graeme McDowell Enda Kenny
Dennis Quaid Alan Quinlan
Leonardo Di Caprio Mick Wallace
Javier Bardem Liam Cunningham
George Clooney Liam Neeson
Bradley Cooper Diarmuid Gavin
Michael Fassbender Leo Cullen
Zach Efron Ronan O Gara
Barack Obama Jamie Dornan
Kevin Costner John Delaney
Johnny Depp Johnny Sexton
Alec Baldwin Neil Francis
Donald Trump David Bowie
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Paul O'Connell
So if you have a suggestion that isn't any of the above, join us from 7am in the morning! Good Luck!