"These Three Words" Jackpot Now Worth €650! Wants Some Clues??
With the "These Three Words" jackpot on the rise, we here at The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show said we'd make it a bit easier for you to get your hands on the dosh.
The mechanic is simple; there are three famous voices saying one word each (hence the title). All you have to do is name all three. Easy - right?
We've established that the first one is Miss Congeniality herself Sandra Bullock, and the second is Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo to the cool kids) - but who is the lady saying "deprogramming"?.
Our listeners seem to be getting stumped by this one, but maybe YOU have an inkling? Maybe you're on the way to work, or getting the kids ready for school and you're saying to yourself, "I have it!! I know who she is!!". If so, tune into the show every weekday morning from 7am and give Iano a call.
Here's a list of the ladies it's NOT:
- Oprah (she's been guessed about 100 times)
- Serena Williams
- Queen Latifah
- Michelle Obama
- Mary J Blige
- Nancy Cartwright
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Jennifer Hudson
- Hillary Clinton
- Leah Remini
- Missy Elliot
- Nicki Minaj
- Rachel Ross
- Gayle King
- Halle Berry
- Janelle Monáe
- Wanda Sykes
- Amber Riley