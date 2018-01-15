With the "These Three Words" jackpot on the rise, we here at The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show said we'd make it a bit easier for you to get your hands on the dosh.



The mechanic is simple; there are three famous voices saying one word each (hence the title). All you have to do is name all three. Easy - right?



We've established that the first one is Miss Congeniality herself Sandra Bullock, and the second is Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo to the cool kids) - but who is the lady saying "deprogramming"?.



Our listeners seem to be getting stumped by this one, but maybe YOU have an inkling? Maybe you're on the way to work, or getting the kids ready for school and you're saying to yourself, "I have it!! I know who she is!!". If so, tune into the show every weekday morning from 7am and give Iano a call.

Here's a list of the ladies it's NOT:

Oprah (she's been guessed about 100 times)

Serena Williams

Queen Latifah

Michelle Obama

Mary J Blige

Nancy Cartwright

Whoopi Goldberg

Jennifer Hudson

Hillary Clinton

Leah Remini

Missy Elliot

Nicki Minaj

Rachel Ross

Gayle King

Halle Berry

Janelle Monáe

Wanda Sykes

Amber Riley

GOOD LUCK