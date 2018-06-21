With the These Three Words jackpot on the rise, we here at The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show said we'd make it a bit easier for you to get your hands on the dosh (coz we're sound).



The mechanic is simple; there are three famous voices saying one word each (hence the title). All you have to do is name all three. Easy - right?

The first and third voices went in a couple of days, as our listeners revealed they were that of international law and human rights barrister Amal Clooney (George's wife) and the Australian singer-songwriter/producer with one of the biggest voices in music, Sia.

With two down it means there's only one remaining word - but who does the mystery voice belong to? It's all about "Mannerisms".

Maybe you're on the way to work, or getting the kids ready for school and you're saying to yourself, "I have it!! I know who she is!!". If so, tune into the show every weekday morning from 7am and give Iano a call.

Here's a list of the men it's NOT:

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Will Smith

Barack Obama

Samuel L Jackson

Martin Lawrence

Vin Diesel

Nile Rodgers

Dustin Hoffman

Liev Shrieber

Arnold Schwartzenegger

Tom Hanks

Ryan Reynolds

Denzel Washington

Steve Coogan

Josh Brolin

Jeremy Clarkson

Good Luck!!