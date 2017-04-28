With the "These Three Words" jackpot exceeding €1700, we here at The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show said we would give you a leg-up to getting your hands on the cash.

The mechanic is simple; there are three famous voices saying one word each (hence the title). All you have to do is name all three. We've had many's a punt at that first elusive celebrity - but nobody can quite get it!?

Have you been scratching your head?, or maybe you know who it is but need some reassurance?

We promise we aren't doing this DELIBERATELY!

Seeing as we're a sound bunch - here's a list of the wrong answers so far:

Bob Geldof

Michael Fassbender

Ryle Nugent

Gay Byrne

Louis Walsh

Bertie Ahern

PJ Gallagher

Dermot Morgan

Robbie Williams

Mick Wallace

Ricky Gervais

Al Porter

Richard Bruton

Glen Hansard

Jack Reynor

Bono

David McWilliams

Benedict Cumberbatch

Jamie Heaslip

Colm Meaney

Damon Alburn

Brendan Howlin

Michael O'Leary

Gavin Duffy

Andrew Maxwell

Eddie Hobbs

Brendan Gleeson

Pat Spillane

Paul Howard

Brian O' Driscoll

Russell Brand

Dave Fanning

Ronan O'Gara

Keith Barry

Chris Martin

Simon Cowell

Steve Coogan

Nigel Farage

Michael Sheen

Blindboy Boat Club

Patrick Bergin

Diarmuid Gavin

Ewan McGregor

Simon Coveney

Chris O'Dowd

Danny Boyle

Tommy Tiernan

David Milliband

Domhnall Gleeson

David Cameron

Graham Linehan

Julian Benson

Michael Douglas

Tony Blair

Paul Williams

Quentin Tarantino

Bill O'Hurlihy

Baz Ashmawy

Dermot O'Leary

George Clooney

Michael Caine

Ricky Gervais

Marco Pierre White

Michael McIntyre

Phillip Schofield

Craig Revel Horwood

Eddie Izzard

Kanye West



You can enter the quiz every weekday morning from 7am on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

Good Luck!