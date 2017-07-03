Kanye West has left Jay Z’s company Tidal over a money dispute and Tidal has threatened to sue him. Kanye's decision to split from Tidal came just before the release of Jay Z's album in which he trashes Kanye.

Kanye has threatened to counter-sue Tidal...things certainly soured between those two.

Not to worry, Jay Z - you are married to the person who officially owns the best bum in the world!

A panel of 583 plastic surgeons across the world reckon Beyonce measures up exactly to the ideal size.

The plastic surgeons say that this perfect waist-to-bum ratio has an attraction because it suggests good genes, fertility and high reproductive potential.

Niall Horan has said that Katy Perry embarrassed him in front of the whole world by calling him a 'stage five clinger' following days of friendly banter about his rumoured attempts at a romance.



She says she is not interested because of their almost 10-year age gap. However – they were on The Voice of Australia together over the weekend and made fun of the whole thing.

I think he’s a real gent – he just lets her slag him and he’s either a real gentleman and won’t ever say anything mean back or fancies her so much she can make fun all she wants.