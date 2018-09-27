This Is Tipped To Be The Big Christmas Toy This Year
Meet Fuggler.
Morning! #Fuggler 🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/i4dLHGALE7— Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) September 27, 2018
Fuggler is a doll with life-like teeth and a strangely shaped head and is tipped to lead the Christmas lists this year.
Hamleys predict that the teddy will be the biggest hit in stores this festive season and say an ‘imperfectionism” trend is taking over the toy market.
Just a Fuggler, standing in front of a Tuesday, asking it to be a Friday. . . . #fuggler #tuesday #tuesdaymotivation #tuesdayvibes #tuesdaythoughts #fugglers #fugglervacay
