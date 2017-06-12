RTE’s Nuala Carey has said that she has found her famous double – Reese Witherspoon. She said that people often tell her how alike they are. What people? They're both blonde and pretty but not necessarily alike. Are they?

Speaking of twins (cough) Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, via a surrogate. The the babies were reportedly born on Thursday (June 8) and are called Eva and Mateo.

Ronaldo is currently is a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez...who must be a very understanding human.

Here’s one for Gift Grub! Daniel O’Donnell is going global! He is looking to break into new markets in Europe and Asia – and his manager reckons that Daniel’s best years are to come. Kieran Cavanagh joined Daniel’s management team 2 years ago and is convinced that if they get him on TV in Germany, Holland, Denmark and Japan, he can be a global superstar. Daniel in Japan. Yes yes yes!