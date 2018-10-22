Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness will host the new season of Top Gear.

BBC bosses have signed up the pair who'll replace Matt LeBlanc to join current presenter, Chris Harris from 2019.

The cricket star and Take Me Out host signed a two-year deal with the BBC last week and will reportedly earn around £500,000 each for the gig.

"Getting the Top Gear gig is a real honour", says Paddy.

"To be hosting a show I've watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting."