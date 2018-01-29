They announced a European tour two weeks ago but didn’t give any more info on the Irish dates but I can exclusively reveal that U2 will bring their Experience and Innocence tour to the SSE Arena in Belfast on the 27th of October and home to the Three Arena, Dublin on the 5th and 6th of November 2018

Following last year’s stadium run with The Joshua Tree tour, the Experience and Innocence tour will see the lads return to indoor venues and it is seen as a sequel to the 2015 Innocence and Experience tour.There’ll be multiple performance areas, a state of the art sound system and a super high res LED screen, nine times the resolution of the 2015 screen.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 2nd February at 9am!

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards were on last night in Madison Square Garden. It was the first year since 2003 that the Grammys were held out of LA and Bruno Mars was the biggest winner on the night – he walked away with 6 awards for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B performance, Best RNB Song and Best RNB Album. Ed Sheeran won best pop solo performance for Shape of You and Best Vocal Album for Divide. Leonard Cohen won Best Rock Performance for You Want It Darker and The National won Best Alternative Album for Sleep Well Beast. Kendrick Lemar didn't just open the show, he also walked away with gongs for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

Jay Z was nominated for 8 but got none....ouch.

Paul Hollywood has deleted his Twitter account after being accused of buying thousands of fake followers. The New York Times had been investigating a US company who had been selling Twitter followers and Paul Hollywood’s name appeared on a list of people who had paid for them. When contacted by the New York Times, Hollywood deleted the account.

The Great British Bake Off star had 683,000 followers and was a prolific tweeter too. However, in some cases employees, agents, public relations companies, family members or friends did the buying so he may not even been aware of it.