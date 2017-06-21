Ever since we played Uman's infectious Great Flamin Day we've been asked 'who is that?, what is that?' and today we told you. Brian Flanagan is the man behind the voice and he and his band joined us this morning for a chat, a brilliant live version of the song and one of the best breakfast show jingles ever!

They are playing Whelan's on the 8th September, tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Here's just some of the amazing reaction we got this morning....

Flaming Day .. tune of the Summer! — Sinead Dolan (@SineadCashin) June 21, 2017

@IanDempsey ah here Iano. Hozier who? This lad is amazing — Michelle Whelan (@miwhelan) June 21, 2017

Sitting in my car in my driveway listening to Flamin Day by @Umanmusic1 on @IanDempsey @todayfm Wow!!! — Brenda McCallig ☘ (@BCallig) June 21, 2017

Check out the full interview and session here;