Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have married in an intimate ceremony at his family's estate in Scotland.

According to Hello! Magazine, the couple were surrounded by their nearest and dearest at the ceremony with Spencer's brother James acting as Best Man on the day.

James Middleton, brother of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also made an appearance and delivered one of three readings.

It doesn’t come as a massive surprise – they were seen boarding a private jet last week with their dresses and their suits and their nearest and dearest. She apparently wore Paul Costelloe... did they sell the photos, like their engagement? Will we see them in Hello magazine? They reveal every other single morsel of their lives, I’d find it hard to believe they didn’t cash in on this. And I can't wait to see what she wore!

Speaking of quick marriages...

Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson have become engaged after dating for only a few weeks, according to reports!

He recently got two tattoos which paid tribute to Ariana and they keep sending each other "flirty, heartfelt comments" on Instagram, which face it, is basically a wedding vow.

Will Garth Brooks play in Ireland again? Well, he certainly wants to. When asked yesterday at a conference in Nashville, he stated:

"I will tell you this, I believe that things that start should finish. If and when they say yes, I’ll be there.”

Garth Brooks was scheduled to play five consecutive sold-out dates in Dublin in 2014, however Dublin City Council ruled that he could only play three after complaints from local residents over planning permission.

Would he play Slane??