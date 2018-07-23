It's Matt's first new show since 1999 (that's 19 years), but it looks like it's well worth the wait.

Over the past few years, fantasy and sci-fi have proven very popular (Game of Thrones, Westworld, etc.) hence capturing the imagination of TV viewers worldwide. Being the visionary he is, Mr. Groening has tweaked the pattern and created his own masterpiece in Disenchantment.

Matt & co bring us to the "crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where (viewers) will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites. harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools".

Have a look:

Bean is voiced by Abbi Jacobson (of Broad City fame) and the series also features the voices of Nat Faxon, Eric Andre, John DiMaggio, Billy West and Noel Fielding.

The animation and characters may look and sound similar to his previous works, but a journey into the Dark Ages offers something fresh.

Netflix have ordered 20 episodes, with the first 10 starting on August 17th, and we're already fans.

Could Bean be the new Homer or Fry??