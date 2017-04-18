Dean Gaffney is reprising his role as Robbie Jackson in EastEnders.

He said he feels "so lucky" to be back working...with all the other great actors (just to be back working must be a huge relief though.)

Street Market just isn't the same without Robbie policing it in his high-vis jacket'.

Will Wellard be back too? Although Wellard would be around 230 in dog years, we can all hope!

One Direction are running scared of Harry Styles. Sign of the Times is a hit world-wide and the rest of the 1D lads are now delaying their solo work until after Harry releases his album in May...which is going to be excellent by the sounds of it.

Lily Allen has said her latest album would be an honest look at went wrong in her relationship with Sam Cooper - and a new song, called Family Man, has leaked online proving it’s as honest and heartbreaking as she suggested.

Lyrics include “I am more than selfish, I am tired, I’m helpless. If I had the time of day, I might give all my days to you.”

However, the song finished with her hinting they could she could get back with Sam in the future: “I know we’re gonna pull through, but darling I need my time away from you.”

Her album is due out in June and there’s nothing like a bit of heartbreak to get an album together.