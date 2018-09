A small town in County Donegal has taken a leaf out of Hollywood's book.

The local community has created an action movie-style trailer for their #DestinationDungloe campaign.

It features local businesses and landmarks and even a cameo from Daniel O'Donnell on an Apple Watch.

The trailer follows 'Dungloe Mary' who's sent to infiltrate the residents and gain their trust before her boss destroys the town with plans for a nuclear power plant: