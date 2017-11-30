The remaining voice in the These Three Words competition has been running for a while now, and the listeners were clutching at straws (it's NEVER going to be Kate Winslet by the way).

But this morning, with €1000 on the line, Anita Holloway, from Carrick-on-Suir, Co.Tipperary, was the final caller of the day, and there was an air of confidence in her voice.

She had been trying relentlessly for weeks (we do get hundreds of callers daily), but lady luck favoured her today, as she guessed the voice was that of Strictly Come Dancing presenter, Tess Daly. This is what we imagine her house was like this morning...

The voice of her Strictly co-presenter Claudia Winkleman was previously one of our highest jackpots, so we couldn't leave Tess out.

This is another accolade for Anita to add to her CREDENTIALS, and with Christmas here, and an extra €1000 in her pocket, all we can say is, "Keeeeeeeeeeep spending".

Massive Congrats!!

Have a listen to her winning call here:

