In today’s Irish Daily Mirror, comedian Joanne McNally reveals that her male friends ask her to write their wedding speeches to help make them funny. For all of you out there who have a wedding speech to make in the coming weeks….and you aren’t friends with well known comedians who can write it for you, we want to help you out.

We want to compile a list of the do’s and don’ts of a best man speech on the show tomorrow. If you have a speech to deliver in the coming days & weeks, we want to know how you are getting on with it. If you’ve attended a wedding recently & you heard something that you hadn’t heard before let us know. If you’ve experience of a best man speech and you’d like to pass on what worked & what didn’t – we are all ears! Also if there are any horror stories that you’ve seen or heard, give us the gory details.

53102 for your texts and breakfast@todayfm.com for your longer stories and on tomorrow’s show we want to reveal a definitive list on the do’s and don’ts of a best man speech.