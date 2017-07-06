It’s official – Wellard 2 has joined Wellard 1 in the big kennel in the sky. We mentioned a couple of months ago that Robbie was returning to EastEnders and we wondered about Wellard but this week, Sonia broke the news to Dot when she visited her in hospital telling her “Robbie lost Wellard 2 a while back”.

Time for Wellard the Third?

Ruth Negga has won another award! She has been named as one of the world’s Best Dressed Women by none other than Vogue! She has been named alongside Alicia Vikander, Emily Blunt, Sofia Coppola and Erin O’Connor. It was the black dress she wore on Late Night with Seth Myers that did it, they said – tight black dress with a gold heart and stilettos. The Hollywood Reporter recently said “a year ago, nobody had heard of Ruth Negga but now she’s a fashion force”...and an amazing, Oscar-nominated actress maybe?

Bob Geldof has confirmed that The Boomtown Rats are gearing up to release a new record called Mega – their first in 33 years!

He says the new music does not deal with social issues and is instead a return to their pop punk sound like Rat Trap, Lookin’ After Number One and I Don't Like Mondays.

RTE is planning a brand new reality TV show called Raised By The Village. The creators of Big Brother are behind it but there are no other details except that it will be a “social experiment”.