Wet Wet Wet have announced former Liberty X member Kevin Simm as their new frontman.

The Scottish band revealed the change in line-up yesterday after founding member Marti Pellow left the band last year.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Graeme, Tommy and Neil are delighted to welcome Kevin Simm as the new singer of Wet Wet Wet. We will be playing two intimate shows at @stlukesglasgow on 16th Nov and @229thevenue London on 20th Nov 2018. For more info visit: https://t.co/kdGXiw1C2o #WeAreWetWetWet pic.twitter.com/ZqX3BHewWz — Wet Wet Wet (@wetwetwetuk) September 25, 2018

In a tweet, Kevin said he was “really excited for the opportunity”

“The jury will be out, I know! But rest assured I will give my all to try and do the songs justice for the fans and of course for Greame, Neil and Tommy”

Delighted to announce me joining @wetwetwetuk as their new lead singer! I’m really excited for the opportunity and to open up a new chapter in my career. I grew up listening to the Wet’s and ‘Goodnight Girl’ was in my set list when I started off doing the pubs and clubs 20 — Kevin Simm (@kevinsimm) September 25, 2018

Kevin Simms first rose to fame in 2001 after competing in the talent show, Popstars and forming the group Liberty X.

More recently, he was crowned the winner of The Voice UK in 2016 after his first blind audition turned the heads of judges Paloma Faith, Will.i.am, Boy George and Ricky Wilson.