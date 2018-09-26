The Scottish band revealed the change yesterday

Wet Wet Wet have announced former Liberty X member Kevin Simm as their new frontman.

The Scottish band revealed the change in line-up yesterday after founding member Marti Pellow left the band last year.

In a tweet, Kevin said he was “really excited for the opportunity”

“The jury will be out, I know! But rest assured I will give my all to try and do the songs justice for the fans and of course for Greame, Neil and Tommy”

Kevin Simms first rose to fame in 2001 after competing in the talent show, Popstars and forming the group Liberty X.

More recently, he was crowned the winner of The Voice UK in 2016 after his first blind audition turned the heads of judges Paloma Faith, Will.i.am, Boy George and Ricky Wilson.