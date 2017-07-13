We don't think there is a person out there who isn't guilty of this. A vast majority of us adopt a "Why put off until tomorrow, what you can do next week?" ethos and frankly, it's bonkers. There are so many things that are a quick fix and can be done in the "now", but we convince ourselves that we are "too busy" or that it isn't really a necessity.

Things like: making that call, starting a fitness regime, calling to see a friend, facing a fear or throwing out shoes/clothes are all things we're very lax about. Some of the more common things we dodge are going to the doctor, de-cluttering a certain area/room and fixing something that's been broken for a while.

Iano has his own long fingerism and that's where this topic has stemmed from. His cooker has been sounding like a 747 taking off, for ages now and the last day he said enough is enough. It's been doing his head in so he rang someone to repair it. One swift phone call, and all that angst could have been avoided a lot sooner! He said he actually felt embarrassed when he realised how simple it was to solve.

He put out the call and the nation answered in their droves - here are some of the texts:

"Turning my garage, that keeps piling up, into my ideal Mancave escape. Long finger list"

"I've been meaning for 4 years to work out how to merge the music on my iTunes, on my old defunct desktop, with the music on my iPhone. If I don't throw the PC out soon I'll be divorced. Ed in Dundrum".

"I find if you leave the jobs on the long finger long enough they will get done by magic. I was supposed to mow the lawns for weeks now and I came home from work the other day and they were done. I was amazed. I remarked it to my wife but she didn't seem as impressed as me...."

"I have been meaning to wire the lights on the side of my driveway. They're only there 12 years. James in Naas."

"Well Ian I have so many things on the long finger. The bathroom floor is sinking so one of these days I will be gone down like the Titanic, but after hearing all these stories I'm kinda relieved I'm not alone."

We also went out and about to see what the people on the street had to confess:



We've all been there but hopefully, after Iano's inspiration, we can get things done NOW!!!

