What Words Were Added To The Dictionary The Year You Were Born?
Ciabatta, beatboxing and boy band...
If you're 35, they're the words that were added to the dictionary on your birth year.
Dictionary site Merriam-Webster has introduced a "Time Traveler" feature which allows you to figure out which words first appeared in print the year you were born.
Ever wonder which words first appeared in print the year you were born?— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 25, 2018
Come time travel with us. https://t.co/qe6hRdOlgl
Iano asked you what words were added on your birth year - here are some of the best:
Quite aptly... Bunker Mentality 😂 - though I’m not sure about bottom-fishing 😬 pic.twitter.com/SBnWY77cvH— Amanda Brunker (@AmandaJBrunker) October 26, 2018
Love it! I got 'air guitar' and 'comb-over' - no 2 sets of words were ever so apt!! pic.twitter.com/EHN5jJsrpW— Darragh Muldoon (@DarraghMuldoon) October 26, 2018
Beatbox, camerawoman and cheap shot?? 1971 had it all!! pic.twitter.com/b6mMoXYNAs— Donnacha Kerins (@donnachakerins) October 26, 2018
GiF was added in 1987...???— Shane Connolly (@Cloneskid) October 26, 2018
Love this! Mine include internet, GPS, IRA and STD ☺️— jane whelan (@janewhelan) October 26, 2018
Mmmm "nonproliferation" & my favourite, "Barf Bag" 64 claaaass!!— Shay Neary (@NearyShayneary) October 26, 2018
Give it a go for yourself over on the Merriam-Webster site.