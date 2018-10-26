Ciabatta, beatboxing and boy band...

If you're 35, they're the words that were added to the dictionary on your birth year.

Dictionary site Merriam-Webster has introduced a "Time Traveler" feature which allows you to figure out which words first appeared in print the year you were born.

Ever wonder which words first appeared in print the year you were born?



Come time travel with us. https://t.co/qe6hRdOlgl — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 25, 2018

Iano asked you what words were added on your birth year - here are some of the best:

Quite aptly... Bunker Mentality 😂 - though I’m not sure about bottom-fishing 😬 pic.twitter.com/SBnWY77cvH — Amanda Brunker (@AmandaJBrunker) October 26, 2018

Love it! I got 'air guitar' and 'comb-over' - no 2 sets of words were ever so apt!! pic.twitter.com/EHN5jJsrpW — Darragh Muldoon (@DarraghMuldoon) October 26, 2018

Beatbox, camerawoman and cheap shot?? 1971 had it all!! pic.twitter.com/b6mMoXYNAs — Donnacha Kerins (@donnachakerins) October 26, 2018

GiF was added in 1987...??? — Shane Connolly (@Cloneskid) October 26, 2018

Love this! Mine include internet, GPS, IRA and STD ☺️ — jane whelan (@janewhelan) October 26, 2018

Mmmm "nonproliferation" & my favourite, "Barf Bag" 64 claaaass!! — Shay Neary (@NearyShayneary) October 26, 2018

Give it a go for yourself over on the Merriam-Webster site.