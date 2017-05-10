What's Bono's Best Vocal?
U2 frontman Bono celebrates his 57th birthday today so we asked you to vote for the song you thought was his best vocal and here are some of your suggestions.....
@IanDempsey ' Every breaking wave' single version with the piano.. unreal #bonovox— SKYFEVER (@Skyfever1) May 10, 2017
@IanDempsey List is long but I'm going for Clannad "In a Lifetime", man does he hit those notes— Barry O'Brien (@bearobrien) May 10, 2017
@IanDempsey Running to stand still and Bad (live) 👌— Sean Callan (@stuckydog) May 10, 2017
But the winner by a mile was this beauty......
G'wan Bono, nailing the Italian and all! Ian played it on the show and we had a massive response;
@IanDempsey That's made my morning, Iano! #HappyBirthdayBono— Michela Barlow (@astrantiaroma) May 10, 2017
@IanDempsey Absolutely class 👍🏻— rawsheen (@rawsheen) May 10, 2017
@IanDempsey Simply beautiful— Sinead McGrath (@sinead_sinead) May 10, 2017