Skepta appears to be working on another surprise collaboration, after sharing a photo of himself in the studio with... Mick Jagger!

Grime is confusing to me - it sounds like rap with a bit of fluting around in the background. However, Skepta and his 30 million YouTube hits probably wouldn't agree.

How would grime music mix with Mick Jagger? I don’t know but I’m interested!

Jay Z has released another mini-documentary for his new album, 4:44, and the latest clip is very much a confessional about rumoured infidelity his wife. He said that they had to go "back to the start" because a clean slate was needed.

Called “Footnotes for ‘4:44,'” the 11-minute video is full of revelations. He talks about a holiday he and Beyonce took where he begged her not to leave because she had had enough.

Two rare photos of Bob Dylan have been unearthed; he had banned his label from using them as they show him smiling. He was worried the photos would be in conflict with his counter-culture image. Heeheehee! They'll be under auction in the US later on this month.

Dustin has finally lifted the lid on Eurovision, in a rare (very tongue in beak) TV Now Magazine. He said RTE came to him and said that they didn’t want to win and so with a nod and a wink, handed him 10 grand in a brown envelope to head off to represent us at Eurovision. His next ambition is to be the new presenter of Dancing With The Stars – because he can’t actually compete because he has no legs.