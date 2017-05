Grainne Seoige joined Hector in studio this morning for a catch up, to tell him all about life in South Africa, her recent five star stint in The Restaurant and the Leopardstown Ladies Evening which is happening tomorrow evening in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland.

Two of Ireland's most famous gaeilgeoirí also ended up chatting about Hector's cameo in Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' and the possibility of a remake in Navan...

Listen back here:

If you want to buy tickets to 'Leopardstown Ladies Evening', head along to leopardstown.com