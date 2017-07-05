Ian was talking this morning about Luke Kelly being honoured with not one but two statues in Dublin. This breaks the council rules which state that there should only be one momument per person.

The talk of statues is everywhere at the minute after Terry Wogan's commemorative statue in Limerick was criticised as for its appearance which many felt didn't adequately represent the late broadcasting star.

So today on the show we asked for a list of statues in Ireland and we were inundated with responses. Here's our list;

Statues in Ireland (as spotted by Today FM listeners)

Oscar Wilde in Merrion square

Horse- Bobby Jo- in the village of Mountbellew in Co.Galway!!

Rory gallagher statue, Ballyshannon

John Mandeville in New Square, Mitchelstown Co.Cork.

Percy French sitting on a granite seat on the square in Ballyjamesduff overlooking the town.

In Kerry Ian we hav loads of famous statues . Mick O'Dwyer and Charlie Chaplin in Waterville , Paudie O'Shea in Ventry John Egan in Sneem, Christy Hennessey in Tralee and Roger Casement at Banna Strand

We have 2 in Drogheda - Joey Maher world handball champion and Tony Socks Byrne Olympian boxer. Both honoured before they died. Statues along river front at the D hotel and scotch hall shopping centre.

WB Yeats outside Ulster bank in Sligo.

Jack Lynch statue in Blackpool, Cork

The great Axel on Clancy Strand in Limerick

There are, of course, many more but we then moved on to who should get a statue, living or dead and here are just some of the responses;

Who Should Get a Statue? (according to Today FM listeners)

John Giles

Niall Horan

The Dubliners

Colin Farrell

Mick Galway

U2

Brian O Driscoll

Dustin the Turkey (The Ian Demspey breakfast show are behind this one, especially if it involves a trolley)