Jennifer Aniston has said that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. She’s right! There would be no actual episodes or conversations. She also said that she doesn’t do social media at all and hates when she’s out for dinner because she’s the only one not Tweeting or Instagramming into their phone. I'll be there for youuuuu...online.

And in other showbiz news:

Ireland will compete in tonight’s second semi-final at the Eurovision in Kiev. Brendan Murray will perform Dying To Try at 8.45pm so you’ll get that in before the news. Brendan will be one of 18 acts Dying To Try (lol) to get through to the final on Saturday – only 10 of those 18 will go through. No Irish act has got through since 2013.

The whole thing kicks off at 8pm on RTE2.

Sharon Horgan has said mean tweets do hurt her feelings. She said that Rob Delaney, who writes Catastrophe with her, gets loads of compliments but she gets backlash about her physical appearance. The backhanded compliments present themselves too – like people saying she’s their “weird crush”.

In case you missed it this week, people are still slagging Eastenders over the worst cliffhanger (or duff duff moment) ever.

Denise and Carmel were having a proper Eastenders showdown, with Denise slapping Carmel. A duff duff could have been there. Carmel then storms out and slams the door – perfect duff duff opportunity. But no – they wait for Denise to turn around and pour pasta into a saucepan, which has been hailed as the worst duff duff experience ever.

Can someone please tell Denise if you want to cook pasta you need boiling water in the saucepan?!