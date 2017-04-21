Bookies have suspended bets that Ed Sheeran will play 3 dates in Croke Park next year.

This comes after someone, who they suspect ‘knows more than they do’, placed a €200 bet at 9/2 on hiss return to the venue he packed in 2015.

Maybe by then I won’t be so sick of the over-exposure...I was kind of glad when he fecked off to the UK to continue his tour last week...even though I LOVE the album and him!

The papers have been gearing up for Rory McIlroy’s wedding all week and today, we find that Rory turned down magazine deals worth millions (not a surprise – he doesn’t need the money).

The Daily Mail has also inferred that Rory and G-Mac do not get on...Rory wasn’t at G-Mac’s wedding and G-Mac will not be at Rory’s wedding tomorrow and I say SO WHAT! Maybe they don’t like each other. Just because you do the same thing doesn’t mean you’re going to get on.

Mr Bean is gearing up for a comeback! Rowan Atkinson says he thinks it would be really funny if they brought Mr Bean back as an OAP – called Old Bean. Yes!

Also – random Friday fact – the classical theme music for Mr Bean was actually written for the show and the lyrics Ecce Homo Que Est Faba" mean "Behold The Man Who Is A Bean." Wonderful!

Tony Tormey who plays Paul on Fair City said that the latest story-line has put him under threat in public.

He was in the supermarket with his mother recently and a load of OAPs hit him with celery and not only did his mam not help him, she said he deserved it because of his disgraceful carry-on on TV.