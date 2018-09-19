Dave Moore will be beside himself at this news; Metallica are set to play Slane in 2019! This is according to today’s Irish Sun. Here are the indicators that it will be Metallica:

The act has been chosen for 2019 and it’s a band that has never played there before.

Metallica will play a European tour next year.

Metallica wanted to play Ireland this year but couldn’t find a suitable venue because of the amount of pyro they had planned!

Katie Taylor’s struggles and victories are set to be shown in a new fly-on-the-wall documentary coming this October.

'Katie' follows the Olympic boxer as she picks herself up following her 2016 shock defeat in the Rio Olympics. The film originally premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year and it is now being released to the public.

The organisation behind Sesame Street has denied two of the show's characters are gay.



One of the writers - Mark Saltzman - previously said in an interview that Bert and Ernie are a couple.



But Sesame Workshop insists puppets do not have a sexual orientation and the pair have always been best friends.