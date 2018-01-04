Saoirse Ronan solidified her status as a front-runner in the Oscars race after winning Best Actress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Nominations for this year's Oscars will be announced on January 23 and her nod seems to be a certainty. Firstly though, we have the Golden Globes on Sunday where she’s up for Best Actress. She’s not too worried about all the circus around the awards ceremonies because she’s Saoirse Ronan and she knows better:

Shane Lynch is all set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house this weekend! He and John Barnes are rumoured to enter the house tomorrow night, after the launch saw just women enter the house on Tuesday. Boyzone have recorded a new album to accompany their tour this year and they’re all very supportive of Shane going into the house because, you know, publicity.

Karen Koster is going to be even busier – she is expecting Baby Number 3! She has 2 boys already with husband John, and Baby #3 is due in June. Congrats!

Brad Pitt is embarrassed about being Brad Pitt. That, or else he’s so smooth and coy it hurts. He was overheard flirting with a woman in a coffee shop in LA, and introduced himself by his given name – William. Go on Bill. He arrived by motorbike, strutted in wearing a leather jacket and sunglasses with his Brad Pitt head on him – and called himself William. Yer woman know well though; she responded that he looked more like a Bradley.