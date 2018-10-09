One word - why?

Yes. Christmas tree-flavoured crisps are now a thing. 

British supermarket chain Iceland, who also have a number of stores here in Ireland, are stocking the festive snack.

The crisps are apparently made from "oil extracted from pine needles" and naturally, people don't know what to make of it:

It's part of Iceland's luxury crisp range this festive season which also includes "Lobster Cocktail" and "Pigs in Blankets". 