Yes. Christmas tree-flavoured crisps are now a thing.

British supermarket chain Iceland, who also have a number of stores here in Ireland, are stocking the festive snack.

The crisps are apparently made from "oil extracted from pine needles" and naturally, people don't know what to make of it:

Ive seen it all now! Went shopping tonight n seen this had to double check! Us British are crazy! Christmas tree flavour crisp??? 😂😂😂🎄 xxx pic.twitter.com/qgCp1dZNrQ — Nicola Ward (@n1cnac89) October 5, 2018

I've just read that there are Christmas Tree flavour crisps now on sale, what I want to know is, who ate a Christmas tree to find out what they tasted like? — John Iley (@johniley) October 4, 2018

It's part of Iceland's luxury crisp range this festive season which also includes "Lobster Cocktail" and "Pigs in Blankets".