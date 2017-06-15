For the last few months, we've been visiting primary schools across the country and picking the children of Ireland's brains on all the big topics. Obviously, it's almost time for summer holidays so for our last installment for a couple of months, we visited a very special school. We got a gorgeous letter from Katie O'Riordan, in fourth class in Scoil Chlochair Mhuire in Carraigtwohill in Cork, telling us all about her school and their new BFG Garden (Bees, Fairies & Goblins). So, we sent Shauna to visit the garden and while she was there, she caught up with some of the students.

Thanks to all the girls who took part, especially from Ms McDonald's 4th class : Lucy, Cate, Katie, Zainab Erica, Emma, Ava, Eorann, Eva, Julia, Sara and Ms Crowley's first class : Vesta, Laura, Aoibhe, Merin, Aoife, Zofia, Cara, Amelia and Emily.

We were chatting about celebrity hairstyles on the show yesterday so we asked the girls if they took inspiration from any famous people....

With Father's Day this weekend (and Mother's Day in March) we wanted to see if they ever felt a bit miffed that there isn't a Children's Day!

Thanks to all the staff & students of Scoil Chlochair Mhuire for being so welcoming, especially Ms Marie Crowley and Ms Eileen McDonald.

Check out some of the pictures:

If you'd like us to come and visit your school, just send us an email on breakfast@todayfm.com.