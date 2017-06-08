1 In 6 Irish Couples Have Fertility Issues, But Help Is At Hand
It's thought that one in six Irish couples will have fertility problems. However, the good news is that the chances of successfully treating them are getting better all the time.
Professor Mary Wingfield is a leading expert from the Merrion Fertility Clinic and the author of The Fertility Handbook. She spoke to Matt about some of the causes of fertility, including stress, lifestyle and genetic factors, and the options available for couples.