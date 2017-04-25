A new survey has revealed that 78 per cent of Irish nurses and midwives due to qualify this year are planning to work abroad.

Liam Conway of the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation explains that, despite the fact that we are training 1,500 nurses and midwives a year, only 16 per cent of those surveyed have been offered permanent contracts in Ireland.

He says that the vast majority would not leave if they felt they had a choice, "97 per cent said they want to stay in Ireland if offered the incentives, but they're not being offered."

Tara Moran is a student nurse who is planning to move to England after qualifying. She says that she would love to stay in Ireland, but feels there is nothing here for her. "I don't feel I'd get the same opportunities. I feel I'd just be overworked and furthering education here has been dreadful."

Tara, who wants to specialise in oncology, has been offered the chance of postgraduate study in England as well as a permanent contract with the NHS. She will also have six weeks' free rent when she moves over. This experience will contrast greatly with her situation in Ireland.

