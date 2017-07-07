Summer is always a time of year when we see an increase in flies.

However, residents in Dublin 4 have been dealing with what's been described as "a plague of flies of biblical proportions." Where are they coming from?

Ian Power of SpunOut.ie and Sheena McGinley of makemeamammy.ie discussed this and some of the week's other stories on 'The Week Trending'.

Topics of conversation included the Brazilian rickshaw driver who was caught drug dealing in Dublin, a baggage handler in Ibiza airport who was spotted throwing people's luggage around the tarmac, and the latest on the government's plans to tackle welfare fraud.

