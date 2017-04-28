A new film about a young woman's journey through cancer premieres in Dublin this weekend - with the lead role being played by her real-life best friend.

Canadian actress Sarah Fisher is best known for her role as Becky Baker in the hit series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Her new film Kiss and Cry tells the true story of 19-year-old Carley Allison, a promising ice skater and musician who was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Sarah was a close friend of Carley, having met her at high school, and is now playing her in the film.

Sarah explained what it was like to portray someone she knew so well on screen, "After having experienced this whole journey with her, it does make it very surreal."

Sarah spoke about her friendship with Carley, her journey through her illness and how hard it was to re-live some of those moments in the film.

"There were scenes that were a bit more emotional for me to play, but when you see what this girl went through, for me to say anything's hard or difficult, to have seen what she did and how she chose to deal with this whole situation that was just handed to her."

Carley passed away in 2015, and making this film was an important way for Sarah to remember her friend and how she inspired those who knew her. She says, "We all have so much to learn from her life and her story."

Kiss and Cry premieres in Dundrum tomorrow night, with all proceeds going to the charity Aoibheann's Pink Tie. Tickets can be bought on the Movies at Dundrum website.