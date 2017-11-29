Some of this year's top beauty gifts:

FARO hairbrushes

FARO have created a professional blow drying brush for everyday use, whether you want a sleek and straight blow dry or a big bouncy do.

FARO Professional Hair Brush Set - €49

FARO Single 19mm Brush - €12.95

FARO Single 32mm Brush - €16.95

Available at www.carapharmacy.com

Revlon Perfect heat Frizz Fighter Hairdryer

This dryer features a triple ceramic coating that provides quick, even-heat distribution of heat to keep your hair frizz-free.

€21.50 from Cara Pharmacy

Babyliss Pro Rebel Porcelain Wand

BaByliss Pro Conical 32-19mm Wand Black is designed for the professionals who want total control and flexibility to express their creative flair.

€36.90 from www.terrisales.ie

Spotlight Teeth Whitening

Developed by Irish dentists, Lisa and Vanessa Creaven, Spotlight Whitening uses the latest advances in dental care to give you gentle but effective whitening.

Spotlight Teeth White Strips €39.95

Spotlight Teeth White Paste €9.95

And teeth whitening isn't just for women...

Spotlight Whitening Men's Teeth Whitening Strips have the same formula as the original Spotlight Whitening strips but are specially sized and shaped for men.

Male Teeth Whitening Strips €39.95

Available from pharmacies nationwide as well as online at www.spotlightwhitening.com

Wahl Super Taper Cordless Beard Trimmer

The mains/rechargeable function allows you to clip without the restriction of a cord and can be used on the cord if the charge is running low.

90 minute run time from a 120 minute charge time.

€105 from www.terrisales.ie

Babyliss for Men Carbon Titanium clipper

This mains operated clipper supplies continuous prime power and is derived with a seperate trimmer for the neckline and sideburns.

€24.50 from Cara Pharmacy

Kinvara Skincare Active Rosehip Day Cream

€25.95 from www.kinvaraskincare.com

Kinvara Skincare Absolute Cleansing Face Oil

€22.95 from www.kinvaraskincare.com

Kinvara Skincare 24hr Rosehip Face Serum

€32.95 from www.kinvaraskincare.com

Kinvara Skincare Eye Wow! Eye Serum

€29.95 from www.kinvaraskincare.com