Do you struggle to find the perfect gift for the man or woman in your life?

Louise Duffy and John Caddell are here to help.

LOUISE DUFFY'S GIRLFRIEND GIFT GUIDE

Urban Decay Naked 4Some Palette:

Get everything you need to create endless looks, all in one luxurious set.

Naked 4some (RRP €140.00)is available from the Urban Decay Boutique, 50 Grafton Street, Dublin 2 and will be available from Debenhams nationwide, online at www.debenhams.ie and House of Fraser at Dundrum Town Centre from 30th November 2017

Makeup bag from Aspinal of London

Store your cosmetics or mini toiletries in this luxurious Large Essential Cosmetic Case. It's perfect for keeping make-up brushes in pristine condition in your handbag.

Available from www.aspinaloflondon.com Priced €125

A Kiehls gift set

Replenish your skin overnight with the full Midnight Recovery line up.

Kiehl’s is available exclusively at 35 Wicklow Street; Dundrum Town Centre, Arnotts and Debenhams Patrick Street Cork or online at www.debenhams.ie

Clarisonic Mia Fit Facial Cleanser

Oscillating 300 times per second, the Clarisonic Mia Fit works with your skin's natural elasticity to gently but effectively remove oil, bacteria and other impurities from beneath the surface.

Clarisonic Mia Fit (RRP €220) is currently available from Brown Thomas, Debenhams, House of Fraser and Boots.

Viktor & Rolf - 'Flowerbomb' eau de parfum gift set

Surprise her this Christmas with a Flowerbomb gift set.

Available now from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Debenhams and select pharmacies nationwide 50ml Eau de Parfum +50ml shower gel + 50ml body cream (RRP: €100)

JOHN CADDELL'S TOP GIFTS FOR THE MAN IN YOUR LIFE

Sony USB Turntable

The Sony USB Stereo Turntable is a belt-drive turntable with a built-in phono stage and USB output will help you to plug into any amp with standard phono inputs or directly into PCs, iPod, and other compatible USB audio devices.

Available from www.harveynorman.ie Priced €169

Alcatel Pixi 7" Tablet

The 7-inch display is perfect for viewing any of your favourite content.

Available from www.harveynorman.ie Priced €69.00

R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid

R2-D2 is an astromech droid in the Rebel Alliance from a galaxy far, far away....

Available from www.harveynorman.ie Priced €199

Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine

The Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine is a simple, easy-to-use coffee maker that pours out top-quality coffee with the click of a button.

Available from www.harveynorman.ie Priced €99

Listen below to hear John and Louise give their recommendations: