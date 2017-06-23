Donald Trump's planned visit to Britain has been cancelled due to concerns over his unpopularity. Should he be invited to Ireland?

Johnny Depp has also got himself into trouble over his comments on the idea of a Trump assassination. According to Maria Brosnan, it's an indication of America's vulnerability and how easily people can be influenced.

Maria and Liam Collins discussed this and some of the week's other news stories, including the latest on rehousing following the Grenfell Tower fire, the lack of sympathy for a matador who was killed by a bull, and Prince William's thoughts on making the Royal Family relevant in twenty years' time.