Speaking at an election rally in Munich over the weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel implied that the EU can no longer rely on the United States or the UK.

What would this mean for us here in Ireland?

Quentin Peel, associate fellow at Chatham House, and John O'Brennan, Professor of European Politics at Maynooth University, joined us to discuss the possibilities.

"For somebody who is normally a very cautious person, this is very blunt from Angela Merkel," Quentin said, adding that it shows "an extraordinary degree of frustration" with the likes of Donald Trump and the Brexit situation.

