Actress Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street, has died aged 77.

She played the role for 34 years, but had to leave in 2008 due to ill health.

Vera and her husband Jack were two of the soap's most beloved characters.

Are we losing all our great soap matriarchs? Patrick Freyne and Jennifer Gannon discussed this and some of the week's other TV stories.

Listen below: