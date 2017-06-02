Mick Wallace has been attracting attention for his colourful choice of outfits for some years now. But this week, his decision to wear a tank top in the Dáil has been criticised for being a step too far - is this justified, or is there too much snobbery over what politicians wear?

Today FM's Juliette Gash and Ian Power of Spunout.ie popped in to discuss this and some of the other stories that have been trending this week.

Staying with the subject of fashion, Melania Trump has made headlines for wearing a $51,000 jacket, and former tennis player Margaret Court's controversial remarks about LGBT people have resulted in a campaign to have her name removed from a stadium in her native Australia.

Gavan Reilly also joined us with updates on the race between Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney for the Fine Gael leadership.